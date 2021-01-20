Coimbatore

NIA searches house of SSI murder suspect

Two officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched the house of Shihabudeen alias Sirajudeen alias Khalid (39), a suspect in the case pertaining to the murder of special sub-inspector Wilson, at Podanur in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The two NIA officers accompanied by two policemen and a revenue inspector searched the house of Shihabudeen at Thirumarai Nagar at Podanur from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Though Shihabudeen hailed from Coimbatore, he had not been to the house here for the last several years, said sources.

Shihabudeen was arrested by the NIA from Chennai airport when he arrived from Qatar on January 6.

