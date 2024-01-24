GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHAI takes over Krishnagiri toll plaza from Reliance

January 24, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
NHAI shuts down the concessionaire Reliance, takes over administration of Krishnagiri toll plaza. 24 January 2024 . Photo: Bashkaran N/The Hindu

NHAI shuts down the concessionaire Reliance, takes over administration of Krishnagiri toll plaza. 24 January 2024 . Photo: Bashkaran N/The Hindu | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has prematurely shut down the concessionaire of Krishnagiri toll plaza and taken over its administration starting January 22.

The move to shut down the concessionaire comes over defaults on the part of the concessionaire. Speaking to The Hindu, G. Ramesh, Project Director of NHAI toll plaza said, there were defaults in the payments causing the termination.  The concession period for the toll plaza was from 2011-2035. However, on Monday, the management of the toll plaza was taken over completely by the NHAI, a full decade before its completion. “It came into effect from January 22,” Mr.Ramesh said.

The concession to the toll plaza was owned by HK Toll Road Private Limited, a SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) of Reliance Infrastructure Limited. According to a former NHAI official, here were defaults in payments of premiums, maintenance of the plaza among other complaints. So, the NHAI took over the management and administration.  “The concession belongs to the NHAI and there will be no further concession to third party,” the official said.

Krishnagiri toll plaza is among the few toll plazas in the State that have been taken over by the NHAI after termination of the concession agreement midway. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.