New upgrades installed at Karadimadai PHC 

December 01, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A new multipurpose area and a biowaste room were inaugurated at the Karadimadai Primary Healthcare Centre in Thenkarai Taluk in the district by Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna.

Collaborative Healthcare Foundation (CHF) donated wheelchairs, surgical lamps, water heaters, and other essential equipment to the PHC.

Founder and president of CHF Siddarth Kasi said he was confident that this was the path forward to make quality medical care accessible to all. He foresaw a rapid growth of this collaborative approach, with all of society coming together to support government health initiatives. “The upgrades were made possible through generous contributions from CHF, RPP Constructions, and the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Texcity,” according to a release.