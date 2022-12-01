  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco at 8.30 p.m.

New upgrades installed at Karadimadai PHC 

December 01, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A new multipurpose area and a biowaste room were inaugurated at the Karadimadai Primary Healthcare Centre in Thenkarai Taluk in the district by Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna.

Collaborative Healthcare Foundation (CHF) donated wheelchairs, surgical lamps, water heaters, and other essential equipment to the PHC.

Founder and president of CHF Siddarth Kasi said he was confident that this was the path forward to make quality medical care accessible to all. He foresaw a rapid growth of this collaborative approach, with all of society coming together to support government health initiatives. “The upgrades were made possible through generous contributions from CHF, RPP Constructions, and the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Texcity,” according to a release.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.