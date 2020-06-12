New special trains see meagre occupancy

The new passenger special trains between Coimbatore and Arakkonam saw meagre occupancy on its inaugural run on Friday.

Train No. 02676 Coimbatore – Arakkonam Intercity Superfast Special train had occupancy of only around 6%, while Train No. 02675 Arakkonam – Coimbatore train saw around 20% occupancy, according to sources in the Salem Division of Southern Railway.

Only around 58 passengers boarded Train No. 02676 at Coimbatore Junction, which left at 3.15 p.m. Train No. 02675, which arrived at Coimbatore Junction from Arakkonam Junction at 2.05 p.m., ferried only around 140 passengers, the sources said.

As the train services were announced only three days ago on June 9, the short period might have caused the low occupancy, sources said, adding that the number of passengers might increase for the daily train service in the coming days.

This is the third passenger special train service from Coimbatore Junction. Operation of Train No. 02083 Coimbatore –Mayiladuturai Jan Shatabdi special train and Train No. 02680 Coimbatore- Katpadi Intercity Superfast Special train began on June 1. The swab samples of all passengers coming to Coimbatore from Arakkonam and Katpadi are being lifted by Health Department staff at Coimbatore Railway Station.