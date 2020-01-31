New MEMU train to Mettupalayam from February 1

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced that a new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train service between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam will be operated every day from February 1.

According to a release, Train No. 66622 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam MEMU train will depart from Coimbatore Railway Station at 8.25 p.m. and reach Mettupalayam at 9.15 p.m. Train No. 66623 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore MEMU train will depart from Mettupalayam at 7 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 7.50 p.m. Stoppages for the trains will be at Coimbatore North, Thudiyalur, Periyanaickenpalayam and Karamadai. The new MEMU train will have eight cars. There are already five services --the Nilgiris Express and four passenger trains--connecting Coimbatore with Mettupalayam.