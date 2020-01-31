Coimbatore

New MEMU train to Mettupalayam from February 1

more-in

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced that a new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train service between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam will be operated every day from February 1.

According to a release, Train No. 66622 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam MEMU train will depart from Coimbatore Railway Station at 8.25 p.m. and reach Mettupalayam at 9.15 p.m. Train No. 66623 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore MEMU train will depart from Mettupalayam at 7 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 7.50 p.m. Stoppages for the trains will be at Coimbatore North, Thudiyalur, Periyanaickenpalayam and Karamadai. The new MEMU train will have eight cars. There are already five services --the Nilgiris Express and four passenger trains--connecting Coimbatore with Mettupalayam.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 4:04:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/new-memu-train-to-mettupalayam-from-feb-1/article30697980.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY