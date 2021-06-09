Coimbatore

New Corporation Commissioners posted for Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Salem

The State government on Wednesday posted Raja Gopal Sunkara, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), Greater Chennai Corporation, as the new Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation in place of P. Kumaravel Pandian who has been transferred.

The government also posted Kranti Kumar Pati as the new Commissioner of Tiruppur Corporation. Mr. Pati, who was serving as the Executive Officer, Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, Palani, will replace K. Sivakumar. Meanwhile, Dharapuram Sub-Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar was transferred and posted as the Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, Cuddalore.

T. Christuraj, Deputy Secretary to Government, Public Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Salem Corporation, who will replace N. Ravichandran. S. Sheik Rahaman, Sub Collector, Kulithalai, has been posted as Additional Collector (Development) / Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Salem, in the place of S. Vadivel.

Likewise, Pratik Tayal, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, is transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Development) / Project Officer, DRDA, Erode, in place of K. Selvarasu.


