New Coimbatore West Zone IG assumes office

R. Dhinakaran, a 1998 batch IPS officer who previously served as the Superintendent of Police of Coimbatore district, assumed office as the Inspector General of Police – West Zone here on Wednesday.
Speaking to media persons, he laid out a four-point agenda involving redressal of the grievances of the public at the earliest, cracking down on illegal activities, ensuring strict action against perpetrators and ensuring the smooth conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections in all the eight districts under the West Zone. Vehicle checking will commence in the districts after the election dates are announced, Mr. Dhinakaran said.
According to his bio-data, Mr. Dhinakaran served as the Superintendent of Police of the composite Coimbatore district from 2002 to 2005. Prior to taking charge as the Inspector General of Police – West Zone, he was serving as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) South, Greater Chennai Police.
He has received the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2013 and the Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Public Service in 2019.
