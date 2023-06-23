New bus stand to come up at Kovil Vazhi in Tiruppur at ₹26 crore

June 23, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Work on construction of a new mofussil bus stand at Kovil Vazhi in the city that caters to destinations in the South of Tamil Nadu was initiated on Friday.

Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan initiated the work entailing expenditure of ₹ 26 crore with a formal ground-breaking ceremony, in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj, Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner Pawankumar G. Giriyappanavar, and Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj.

The bus stand on a five-acre area will be the third for Tiruppur city, after the old and the new bus stands, to be established with full-fledged amenities. The State Government had sanctioned Infrastructure and Amenities Fund for the purpose, the Commissioner said.

Located in the sixth ward of third zone, the new facility will encompass 42 bus bays, 35 shops, a two-wheeler parking stand with capacity to accommodate 550 vehicles, a restaurant, a nursing pod for mothers, elevators, toilets, drinking water, rooms for police personnel, a surveillance room, and an information centre.

The bus stand has been functioning out of a temporary facility for the last 10 years, but with no bus bays, toilet facilities or parking area for two-wheelers.

Bridge across Noyyal

The work on construction of a bridge across River Noyyal at ₹ 14 crore was also initiated on the occasion. The bridge, planned with installation of 20 lamps, will be a link to the embankment roads being planned by the City Corporation. River Cauvery, of which Noyyal is a tributary, figures among the 13 major rivers that were listed last year by the Centre for rejuvenation at ₹ 19,000 crore.

During 2021, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had come up with river-centric urban planning guidelines as an advisory to governments and local bodies to ensure sustainability of rivers passing through cities and towns to regulate development along river banks and flood plains.