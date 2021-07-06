A national Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held here on July 10. According to an administration release, litigants may start consultation with the lawyers and judges in the respective courts in the run up to July 10 to agree to non-litigious resolution to the long pending disputes, cases with regard to motor vehicle accident compensation, cheque frauds, litigations in family courts and minor civil disputes.
National Lok Adalat in Dharmapuri on July 10
DHARMAPURI,
July 06, 2021 22:10 IST
