NABARD releases credit plan for Salem, Namakkal

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released Potential linked Credit Plan for Salem and Namakkal districts.

In Salem, Collector S.A.Raman released the credit plan for 2020-21 recently. NABARD has assessed the credit potential for Salem at ₹7,598.87 crore, 11.7% higher than the potential assessed for current financial year, ₹6,803.39 crore.

Releasing the credit plan, Mr. Raman advised bankers to improve term lending under agriculture for capital formation to improve agricultural productivity.

A.Bhama Buvaneswari, District Development Manager, NABARD, said that the credit potential for agriculture had been increased 27.62% compared to current year’s projection.

In Namakkal, Collector K.Megraj released the credit plan of ₹ 6,448 crore for the district. According to a release, the credit plan for 2020-21 is ₹370 crore higher than the current year. NABARD has estimated credit potential of short term crop loan at ₹2,603 crore, term loans for allied sectors at ₹1,340 crore, for MSME sector ₹1,055 crore and for other priority sectors ₹1,450 crore, a release said.

