Multiple organs harvested from brain-dead woman in Coimbatore

Multiple organs were harvested from a woman hailing from Namakkal who was declared brain-dead after she met with an accident here.

Organs of P. Jayamani (52) from Modamangalam village in Kumarapalayam taluk of Namakkal district were harvested at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH).

A release from KMCH said Jayamani met with an accident on Avinashi Road at Neelambur on Wednesday. She was admitted to KMCH where she was declared brain dead on Thursday.

The release said the woman’s husband Perumal and family members came forward to donate her organs. Multi-organ transplant surgeons harvested liver, kidneys, eyes and skin from the cadaver as per the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

One kidney and the liver were allotted to KMCH where they were transplanted on needy patients. The eyes, other kidney and skin were allotted to different private hospitals in Coimbatore. KMCH chairman Nalla G. Palaniswami thanked the family of the deceased for taking bold and timely decision for a noble cause.