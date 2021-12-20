Coimbatore

MSMEs in Salem seek reduction in raw material prices

Small scale industry owners staging a protest in Salem on Monday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Small and tiny industrialists observed a one-day strike on Monday demanding measures to control prices of various raw materials.

Members of the Salem District Small Scale and Tiny Industries’ Association and various other associations representing small scale industries said their livelihood has been severely affected due to hike in prices. They charged that the price of various raw materials has increased ranging between 40% to 110%.

K. Mariappan, president of the Tamilnadu Small and Tiny Industries Association, said that the Centre should intervene to control prices of raw materials.

Mr. Mariappan said that engineering works have been severely affected due to hike in steel and aluminium prices. Business to the tune of ₹.25,000 crore has been affected due to the one-day strike by MSMEs, he said.

Mr. Mariappan said the hike in GST rates on textiles must be withdrawn.


