GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MSMEs in Erode stage human chain protesting peak-hour electricity charges

December 27, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - ERODE:

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Federation form a human chain urging the State government to revoke peak hour charges in Erode on Wednesday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Federation form a human chain urging the State government to revoke peak hour charges in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M GOVARTHAN

Urging the State government to reduce peak hour charges for Low Tension Current Transformer (LT CT) electricity consumers, members of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Federation formed a human chain in Erode on Wednesday.

Led by V.K. Rajamanickam, president of the Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA), the human chain stretched from the Collectorate to Nasiyanur Road at Sampath Nagar and placards urging the government to fulfil their demands were displayed. 

Mr. Rajamanickam said the State was bringing in peak-hour consumption charges at a time when it was faced with a power deficit. “But we are energy surplus and continuing with the same practice is adding more burden to Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs),” he added. He also urged the authorities to stop collecting networking charges from industries for installing rooftop solar energy panels since several industries were already beset with other challenges.

.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.