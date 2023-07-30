Moths observed as part of National Moth Week in the Nilgiris

July 30, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

A total of 26 species of moths were observed across the Nilgiris by students from the Department of Wildlife Biology at the Government Arts College (GAC) in Udhagamandalam throughout the National Moth Week between July 22 and July 28.

Speaking to The Hindu, B. Ramakrishnan, Head of the Department of Wildlife Biology, said a count of the moths in the Nilgiris was done on the GAC campus and Fingerpost in Udhagamandalam, Emerald and Kotagiri. “A total of 26 species were recorded,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan, adding that a total of 146 moths have been recorded in the Nilgiris over the years. “The species diversity recorded by the students was comparatively less, possibly due to the wet weather in the Nilgiris, pushing moths to be more dormant,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan.

The “moth week” and the observations were inaugurated by Arul Antony, Principal of the Government Arts College, Udhagamandalam. The species were identified by staff as well as Selva Jothi, a year III student, pursuing her M.Sc degree in wildlife biology, who underwent special training to identify the species.

“Moths are an extremely important marker of climate change, and play a vital role in the ecosystem by helping to pollinate flowers and performing other important ecological functions,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan, adding that the Nilgiris was home to very rare species of moths which are at home in niche ecosystems. “With that being the case, studying these moths could help us gauge the effects that climate change is having on the Nilgiris, and could have in the coming years,” he said.

The college plans to observe moths every year in the future, and come up with a better understanding of the species diversity and density of moths in the district.