Coimbatore

More than 65,000 vaccines to be administered today

The district administration and the Coimbatore Corporation would administer 65,890 vaccines on Monday, said a release.

Quoting Collector G.S. Sameeran, who along with Pollachi Sub Collector Thackeray Subham Gnana Dev Roa, inspected a vaccination centre in Kadambadi village in Sulur Taluk, the release said the administration had received 1.23 lakh Covishield and 19,440 Covaxin vaccines. Of those, it had administered 68,700 Covishield and 8,350 Covaxin vaccines in 85 camps, including 33 camps by the Coimbatore Corporation.

Bulk vaccination camps

The civic body has invited residents' welfare associations, non-government organisations, industries, colleges for bulk vaccination camps. The Corporation in a communique said those interested would do well to fill the form available online at its website, www.ccmc.gov.in by specifying the number of vaccines required.

The civic body further said that it would be better if the residents extended logistical support.


