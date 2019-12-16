More than 3,000 run for cancer awareness

More than 3,000 persons ran to highlight the message ‘Cancer is Curable’ at the ‘Kovai Marathon-2019’ organised by the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) on Sunday.

Sujit Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, flagged off the 25th edition of the marathon.

A press release issued by the hospital said that cancer survivors, doctors, medical professionals, nurses and students took part in the 18 km marathon from Kovilpalayam to KMCH on Avinashi Road.

Hospital chairman Nalla G. Palaniswami said that it was conducting the marathon to create awareness on various diseases and this year’s focus was on cancer.

The press release said that the hospital recently added a high-definition radiotherapy technology for cancer

Winners of the marathon were given prizes and certificates.