More than 3,000 run for cancer awareness

More than 3,000 persons ran to highlight the message ‘Cancer is Curable’ at the ‘Kovai Marathon-2019’ organised by the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) on Sunday.
Sujit Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, flagged off the 25th edition of the marathon.
A press release issued by the hospital said that cancer survivors, doctors, medical professionals, nurses and students took part in the 18 km marathon from Kovilpalayam to KMCH on Avinashi Road.
Hospital chairman Nalla G. Palaniswami said that it was conducting the marathon to create awareness on various diseases and this year’s focus was on cancer.
The press release said that the hospital recently added a high-definition radiotherapy technology for cancer
Winners of the marathon were given prizes and certificates.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.