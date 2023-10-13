HamberMenu
Monitoring officer inspects scheme works in Salem district

October 13, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

District monitoring officer and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), P. Shankar inspected various scheme works on Friday.

He inspected the construction of a bridge across the Manjani stream at a cost of ₹22.28 lakh and instructed the officials to complete the work soon.

Later, Mr. Shankar inspected the Thalaivasal Primary Health Centre and verified the implementation of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. After that, he inspected Attur Government Hospital and enquired with the doctors about the availability of medicines.

The monitoring officer also inspected the register maintained at the office of the Attur Revenue Divisional (RDO) and at the Attur Regional Transport office. Mr. Shankar inspected the files regarding vehicle registration and providing numbers for new vehicles.

Later, he inspected the construction of a park at the housing board in Narasingapuram at a cost of ₹46 lakh. After that, Mr. Shankar inspected borewells and implementation of drip irrigation at Kattuveppilaipatti, near Vazhapadi.

In the evening, the monitoring officer conducted a review meeting with all the department heads at the Collectorate. In the meeting, Mr. Shankar discussed with the officials regarding the implementation of various schemes.

Speaking in the meeting, Mr. Shankar said that in Salem district, 90,034 students were benefiting under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, which is 98.40% of government school students. Officials should inspect the implementation of this scheme regularly. They should give importance to the basic amenities of the public. He urged the officials to take all the schemes of government to the people.

