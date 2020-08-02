Coimbatore

‘Mobile stroke unit’ comes to the rescue of senior citizen

An ambulance dedicated for stroke patients helped in transporting a senior citizen, who suffered stroke recently.

Named ‘mobile stroke unit’, the ambulance service by Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) attended to a 77-year-old woman at Chinnavedampatti on July 21. According to a press release, the woman’s son called the helpline of the mobile stroke unit at 6 a.m. after she suffered a sudden acute stroke.

The special ambulance, staffed with a nurse, paramedic, emergency personnel and computed tomography technologist, reached the patient’s house and treated her prior to her admission at KMCH. The woman was discharged shortly, according to the release.

The ambulance helpline is 95665 95665.

