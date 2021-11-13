Mobile medical camps launched in Salem

District Collector S. Karmegham launched mobile medical camps set up to examine and treat people during the northeast monsoon in the district here on Saturday.

The vehicles were flagged from Mahatma Gandhi stadium in the presence of Salem MP S.R. Parthibhan, PMK MLAs R.Arul, S. Sadhasivam, Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, R.Gemini, Deputy Director of Health Services and other senior officials here.

According to officials, 83 vehicles have been utilised for the camps. Officials said that they are targeting 249 medical camps during the monsoon in the district and each team would conduct three camps a day. Necessary disinfection measures against dengue would also be carried out as part of the camp.

The mobile teams have been provided with sufficient stock of medicines for various diseases. The teams would also collect swab samples from persons with symptoms of COVID-19 disease and would also administer COVID-19 vaccines, according to officials.