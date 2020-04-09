Mobile hospital for slum areas

A mobile hospital with the theme “Doctor at your Doorstep”, to serve the people in slum areas in the city was pressed into service here on Thursday.

Collector C. Kathiravan flagged off the vehicle on State Bank of India Road in the presence of Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, Indian Medical Association, Erode branch, president M. Chakravarthi, Young Doctors’ Wing National Coordinator K.M. Abdul Hasan and members of NGOs.

Officials said that due to lockdown people in slum areas stay indoors and fail to visit hospital for fever and other ailments. Hence, the mobile hospital, equipped with doctors’ team and medicines, would visit slum areas in the city and screen people if they have fever or other ailments, they added. The vehicle would not visit containment zones as separate medical teams are stationed in those areas.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan on Thursday distributed pack of essential commodities worth ₹1,000 to the workers at the Amma Canteens in the city. Officials said that there are 11 canteens where the serving of food has doubled during the lockdown period and are also functioning during night time. They said that each canteen has 12 workers and they work continuously to provide food to the needy.

To encourage them, the civic body has provided the essentials, they added. The civic body had already distributed the pack to 1,600 conservancy workers, who are also working during the lockdown.

Departmental store sealed

A departmental store at Karungalapalayam that functioned in the night was sealed by officials here on Wednesday.

The district administration has announced that grocery stores should function from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and warned of action if violation found. Officials received tipoff that a store is functioning at K.S. Nagar Marapalayam in Karungalapalayam area during night time. Revenue officials along with police personnel inspected the shop and found the shop opened and customers in the shop. Later, officials sealed the shop.