Minor boy accused of child sexual assault attempts to end life in Coimbatore

A day after his arrest for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl at Udumalpet near Tiruppur, a 17-year-old boy tempted to end his life at the juvenile home in Coimbatore, where he was sheltered, on Monday night. The boy was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.

The minor boy and eight others, namely Jaikaleeswaran (19), Madhankumar (19), Bharanikumar (21), Prakash (24), Nandagopal (19), Bhava Bharathi (22) and two boys aged 14 and 15 were arrested by the Udumalpet All Women Police on Sunday night.

Following the arrest, the three minor boys were lodged at the observation home for juveniles at the Lakshmi Mills junction in Coimbatore on Monday morning.

According to the police, the 17-year-old boy attempted to end life late on Monday, after which he informed the warden.

The Race Course police rushed to the home, after being alerted by the warden, admitted the boy to the CMCH, where his condition was stable on Tuesday.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).