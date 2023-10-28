Ministers inaugurate daily shandy at Komarapalayam Municipality in Namakkal district

October 28, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said that every year, ₹1,000 crore was sanctioned under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme.

The and Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan on Saturday inaugurated the newly-constructed daily shandy constructed at a cost of ₹ 2.78 crore at Komarapalayam Municipality in Namakkal district.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Nehru said that, as per Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s instruction, works for Rasipuram combined drinking water scheme was inaugurated last month. For various projects in the district, including the construction of new bus stand, market etc., ₹1,600 crore was sanctioned by the government in the last two and a half years. To provide basic amenities such as drinking water, bus stands, and markets, ₹24,000 crore was sanctioned for the Municipal Administration Department every year. Mr. Nehru added that ₹6,000 crore was provided as salary for officials, and ₹18,000 crore was used to implement developmental schemes.

Stating that the Chief Minister has instructed to implement the announcements made in the Assembly within three months, the Minister said that through 544 drinking water schemes, 4.50 crore people are receiving protected drinking water. In the past two and a half years alone, ₹19,500 crore has been allocated for 103 drinking water schemes, and works are under way across the State. The daily shandy market at Komarapalayam was spread over 2,188 sq. metres, with six permanent shops, 155 temporary shops, one canteen, a godown, a security room, and two toilets, the Minister added.

District Collector S. Uma, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, local body representatives, and officials took part in the event. .