Coimbatore

Minister takes holy dip at Bhavani Kooduthurai

Despite total lockdown on Sunday, Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji took a holy dip at Bhavani Kooduthurai here.

The Minister arrived at Kooduthurai at 8.30 a.m. and took a dip at the confluence of Rivers Cauvery, Bhavani and Agaya Gangai. Later, he left for Erode. The Bhavani temple remains closed to public since the COVID-19 lockdown announcement in March.

The Minister told mediapersons that for the consecration of his ancestral temple at Moolipatti village in Sivakasi on August 28, he had already collected holy water from Kanyakumari, Papanasam and Tiruchendur. “The ancient Bhavani temple has a long history and taking a holy dip and collecting water for the consecration is special,” the Minister said.

Temple authorities were unavailable for comments.

