Minister reviews works

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru reviewed the works taken up by the municipal administration and local bodies at the Collectorate on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Nehru said, the Chief minister has allocated ₹300 crore for municipal administration and ₹300 crore for disaster management. Development works under the municipal administration is being undertaken in all the districts and the same is subjected to review, the Minister said.

Regarding the gaps in the drinking water supply under the Hogenakkal drinking water scheme, Mr. Nehru said, based on inspections carried out earlier under him, new pipelines are being laid, overhead tanks being set up and over 100 illegal water connections are being cut.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Paneerselvam was present at the meeting.