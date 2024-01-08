GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister Nehru inspects DMK youth wing conference arrangements in Salem

January 08, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspected DMK youth wing state conference arrangements at Pethanaickenpalayam on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Nehru said that 90% of the arrangements for the conference were complete, and all basic amenities will be provided to the participating cadre, which includes five lakh DMK cadre and two lakh DMK youth wing cadre. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will reach Salem a day ahead of the conference on Saturday, January 20, and inspect the arrangements. He will speak at the conference at 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 21.

Instructions have been passed on to all DMK district secretaries on where to park their vehicles, and this conference will be a turning point for the DMK, Mr. Nehru added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.