Minister lays foundation for various works in temples in Erode district

February 09, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu laying foundation for various works in temples in Erode on Friday.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu laying foundation for various works in temples in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, in the presence of Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, laid foundation for various works at temples in Erode district on Friday.

The temples were works would be carried out at an outlay of ₹4.75 crore are: Arulmigu Velayuthaswamy Thirukovil in Thindal, Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Thirukovil at Chennimalai, Thambikalai Ayyan Kovil at Kavundapadi, Arulmigu Sangameshwarar Temple at Bhavani, and Arulmigu Selleeswarar Temple at Anthiyur.

Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, MLAs A.G. Venkatachalam (Anthiyur) and C. Saraswati (Modakkurichi) and officials were present.

