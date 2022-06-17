Minister lays foundation for development projects in Coimbatore

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji laying the foundation for an overhead water tank work at Town Hall in the city on Friday.

Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, V. Senthil Balaji laid foundation stones for various development projects across the city, on Friday.

According to a press release, the Minister laid the foundation for building Urban Health and Wellness Centres at wards 62 and 68, and overhead water tanks at wards 47, 67 and 82 at a cost of ₹10.22 crore.

The Minister also initiated the construction of agricultural co-operative marketing society building, Valankulam bypass widening, and bridge works across the city. The total cost of the project works that started on Friday was ₹38.06 crore, the press release said.

Mr. Balaji said “nearly ₹198 crore was sanctioned for all the 100 wards in the Corporation in the last one year. Various road-laying and expansion projects worth ₹113 crore are ongoing in the city.”

The Minister also promised that all the pending infrastructure projects and road works in the city will be taken into consideration and extra funds will be allocated based on the requirements.