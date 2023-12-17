GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister inspects landslip-affected areas along Coonoor-Mettupalayam Road

Speaking to reporters following the inspection, Mr. Velu said that 17 landslips occurred along the Coonoor to Mettupalayam Road during heavy rains in the district on November 23

December 17, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Highways Minister E. V. Velu, tourism minister K. Ramachandran inspected the Government medical College in Udhagamandalam on December 16, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Highways Minister E. V. Velu, tourism minister K. Ramachandran inspected the Government medical College in Udhagamandalam on December 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

State minister for public works, E.V. Velu, inspected portions of the Coonoor to Mettupalayam Road that were affected by landslips during the heavy rains in the district in November. The minister also visited the spot where a bus carrying tourists plunged off the ghat road on September 30, killing nine persons.

Speaking to reporters following the inspection, Mr. Velu said that 17 landslips occurred along the Coonoor to Mettupalayam Road during heavy rains in the district on November 23. He said in three places along the road boulders rolled onto the surface and blocked traffic.

Due to the high number of landslips occurring across the district, that a permanent solution to the problem is being considered. He added that a study involving a committee of engineers, scientists, as well as officials from the highways research station, highways department, forest department and revenue will be conducted.

He added the committee will look towards implementing modern solutions toprevent landslips and ensure smooth traffic flow along the Coonoor to Mettup alayam Road. Mr. Velu said revetments to prevent landslips will be set up at a cost of ₹18 crores in areas where landslips have occurred.

On Saturday, Mr. Velu had inspected the road expansion work between Kattery and Lovedale, which is being carried out at a cost of ₹46.42 crores.

