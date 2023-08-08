Mettupalayam Railway Station awaits upgrade at a cost of ₹ 7 crore under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme 

August 08, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

COIMBATORE: The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme under which the Mettupalayam Railway Station awaits upgrade under second phase is to be carried out at a cost of ₹7 crore.

The scheme intending to enhance the overall passenger experience has been initiated in Coimbatore North and Podanur stations in the first phase. The scheme entails improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lifts/escalators, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, and landscaping.

A visit to Ooty for tourists is not complete without travelling in the UNESCO-certified Nilgiris Mountain Railway from the Mettupalayam Railway Station. The abundant land availability in the railway station has be optimally utilised for operating more express trains from the Mettupalayam Railway Station, Mettupalayam MLA A.K. Selvaraj emphasised.

During July, a new booking office constructed at a cost of ₹1.24 crore was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan. The new facility has a wide circulating-cum-parking area of 2,500 sq. mt, and three counters, including one for differently-abled persons. Two automatic ticket vending machines have also been installed at the new building to enable passengers book unreserved tickets by themselves.

Even as the Railways is preparing to celebrate the 151st year of Mettupalayam Railway Station on August 30 and 31, Mr. Selvaraj called for extension of more number of express trains bound for Coimbatore till Mettupalayam to bring about economic growth through tourism-related activities.

The expenditure that would be incurred for doubling of the Coimbatore - Mettupalayam railway line will not be a big amount for the Central Government, he said.

Last year, there was a proposal to extend the 22610/09 Mangalore Central - Coimbatore Junction Intercity Express upto Mettupalayam, but had to be shelved due to technical issues.

There is a demand from the rail passengers in Ooty and Mettupalayam and surroundings for extension of train no. 22475/76, Hissar (Haryana) Bikaner - Coimbatore weekly AC Express, and the Jabalpur - Coimbatore weekly special train upto Mettupalayam.

A pit line and a stabling line for Mettupalayam Railway Station is a necessity. The sufficient water availability at Mettupalayam must be considered in right earnest by the Railways, Mr. Selvaraj emphasised.