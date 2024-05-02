Medal winning woman police constable dies in accident in Namakkal

May 02, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

A 46-year-old woman constable who won many medals in athletic and power lifting competitions was killed in an accident on Wednesday (May 1) night.

S. Amudha (46), a resident of Udayarpalayam near Mettala in Namakkal district, was a head constable at Namagiripet police station. She won many medals in athletic and power lifting competitions at the All India Police Duty Meet. On Wednesday, after her bandobust duty was over at the counting centre at a private college near Tiruchengode, she headed to her residence by a moped and she also wore a helmet. While she reached near Komarapalayam Piruvu Road near Puduchatram, a truck that came on the opposite side hit the moped. In the accident, she sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The Puduchatram police sent the body to Rasipuram Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

On Thursday, Namakkal District Collector S. Uma and District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan went to Rasipuram Government Hospital and paid their last respects.