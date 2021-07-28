Coimbatore

Man trampled to death by elephant in Coimbatore

A 62-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Perur Chettipalayam near the city on Tuesday.

R. Muthusamy, a resident of Anna Square at Arivoli Nagar near Madukkarai, was killed in the attack of a lone elephant.

He was working as a security guard for a plot belonging to a property developer at Perur Chettipalayam. The plot is situated around 550 metres away from Boluvampatti block-I reserve forest of Ettimadai beat of Madukkarai forest range.

Madukkarai forest range officer B. Srinivasan said the incident happened when Muthusamy went out around 6 a.m. He had an encounter with a lone elephant that trampled him. He died on the spot. The body was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Mr. Srinivasan said the family of the deceased would be given an immediate relief of ₹ 50,000 out of the ₹ 4 lakh given by the State government as solatium.


