Man kills wife in Namakkal

June 09, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Salem

A 61-year-old man murdered his wife suspecting her fidelity on Friday.

According to the police, A. Mariappan, a resident of Devendrar Street near Belukurichi in Namakkal district, was a casual labourer. He was staying with his second wife M. Chinnaponnu (48), and the couple has two sons, Chinraj (27) and Gopal (24).

Mariappan used to consume liquor and quarrel with his wife, suspecting her fidelity.

On Thursday night, a quarrel erupted between the couple and later they went to sleep. At midnight, Mariappan killed Chinnaponnu using a piece of rock.

Later, he went to the Belukurichi police station and surrendered before the personnel. The police went to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The police registered a case, arrested Mariappan, and are investigating.