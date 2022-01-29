Man killed in elephant attack in Krishnagiri

A 70-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack at Anjetti near Thenkanikottai here during the late hours of Friday.

According to the police, Kaniappan had taken his goats to Chinnavanathi parai near Anjetti here for grazing. While grazing goats, a wild tusker reportedly chased the shepherds there. While many managed to run away, Kaniappan was trampled by the tusker.

Relatives and forest personnel went in search of Kaniappan during the early hours of Saturday and found him dead near the grazing patches. Forest personnel and police recovered the body and sent it to Thenkanikottai government hospital. Anjetti police have registered a case and are investigating.