Man held on the charges of murder in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police arrested a man on the charges of murdering his wife on Monday.

According to the police, B. Amirthalingam (39), a native of Chellam Nagar in the city, was working as a daily wage labourer. He was living with his wife A. Chithra (35), who was working in a garment factory near their residence.

She was active in posting video clips on various social media platforms. Amirthalingam warned her not to upload videos on social media.

Meanwhile, she went to Chennai to act in films in supporting roles. When she returned to Tiruppur, a dispute arose between the couple. The neighbours checked her house on Monday morning as the door was not opened for a long time.

They found Chithra dead inside the house. Based on an alert, the Tiruppur city police reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased. The body was sent to Tiruppur Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

During investigation, the police found that she was murdered by Amirthalingam. The police arrested him on the charges of murder and remanded him.