Man held on sexual assault charge

The Coimbatore rural police arrested a 59-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl, an inmate of a home for children he ran near Sulur, which was closed two years ago.
The children’s home, started by the man near Sulur seven years ago, took care of children from poor socio-economic conditions. The survivor girl was admitted to the home as her mother reportedly had mental disorders.
While 20 children were sent back to their families when the home was closed two years ago, the accused made the girl stay at his house.
The accused allegedly assaulted the girl sexually when she was sleeping in his house on June 16. The assault continued for two more days after which the girl informed the incident to one of her relatives over phone. The relative contacted officials with the District Child Protection Office who, in turn, informed the police. The man was arrested and the girl was moved to a home for children.
