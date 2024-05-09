GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man held for sexual harassment

Updated - May 09, 2024 07:02 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 07:01 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A passenger onboard the Nilgiri Superfast Express train was arrested by the Railway Police at Erode Railway Station for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger on Thrusday.

According to police, Jimrish Rajkumar (45), a junior assistant at the District Educational Office in the Nilgiris was travelling in the same coach as the woman, who was travelling with her husband from Mettupalayam to Chennai. After she raised an alarm that he had harassed her, other passengers caught him and handed him over to the police when the train entered Erode Station. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and lodged him at the district prison at Gobichettipalayam.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.