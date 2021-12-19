Man held for sexual assault on minor girl

The All Women Police Station, Coimbatore central, late on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The police said that Sarveswaran, a native of Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri district, had been working as a driver in Coimbatore. He befriended a 16-year-old girl from the city.

The police said that the man took the girl to Dharmapuri in September this year on the pretext of marrying her. He lived with the girl in a rented house and allegedly assaulted her sexually on multiple occasions.

The girl’s parents approached the police after the girl was reported missing. Though a special team of the police traced the girl to Dharmapuri, Sarveswaran allegedly absconded.

The police arrested him for offences under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced before a judge on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody, said the police.