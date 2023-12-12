HamberMenu
Man gets 20 years’ imprisonment in Krishnagiri under POCSO Act

December 12, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old man was awarded 20 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Krishnagiri district on Tuesday.

K. Udhayannan (58) of Karukkanchavadi, employed as a clerk at a cooperative society in Kaveripattinam, sexually assaulted and impregnated a 17-year-old girl from Kaveripattinam in 2020. After her parents lodged a complaint with Krishnagiri All Women’s Police, a case was registered under Sections 5 (I), (j), (ii), (q), and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Udhayannan was arrested and remanded in prison.

The trial was held at the Krishnagiri Fast Track Mahila Court where on Tuesday, the court found the accused guilty and awarded him a 20-year jail term, and imposed a fine of ₹1,000.

