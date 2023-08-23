HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man ends life after murdering wife near Pollachi

August 23, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old man from a village near Pollachi ended his life after murdering his wife. The deceased have been identified as Kalimuthu (65), a resident of Zamin Uthukuli near Pollachi, and his wife Rajeswari (60).

The couple was found dead in their residence on Wednesday. Investigation by the police found out that Kalimuthu died by suicide after smothering his wife to death.

According to the police, Rajeswari was residing with her daughter in Coimbatore for the past few months after she had differences of opinion with Kalimuthu. On Tuesday, Kalimuthu went to the daughter’s house and took his wife back to the village after a reconciliation talk.

However, they quarrelled again after reaching the residence, following which Rajeswari lodged a complaint with the Pollachi west police. The police sent the couple back to their residence after pacifying and advising them. However, they fought with each other in the night.

The police said that Kalimuthu smothered Rajeswari to death with a pillow and he ended his life later. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime, law and justice / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.