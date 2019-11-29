Man donates kidney to son suffering from end-stage renal disease

Doctors at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here performed a live-related kidney transplantation -- from father to son -- on Wednesday.

A team of doctors led by P. Periasamy, Head of the Department of Urology, did the transplantation at the hospital under the Chief Minister’s insurance scheme. This is the second instance of a live-related donor’s kidney being transplanted at this hospital. The doctors said the donor and the recipient are doing well after the four-hour procedure.

Sekar (32), a daily wager from Mukkarayanur near Edappadi was suffering from end-stage kidney disease and was undergoing dialysis for over a year.

Sekar’s father Arjunan offered to donate a kidney and after carrying out tests to ascertain compatibility, the transplantation was performed.

Dr. Periasamy said “Both the recipient and the donorwould be kept under observation for 10-15 days.”

According to hospital officials, the first kidney transplant at the hospital was performed in 2018. Doctors here said that more awareness needs to be created on organ donation.