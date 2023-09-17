September 17, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Coimbatore

The police arrested a 34-year-old man on charges of stabbing his wife to death near Pollachi in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

M. Arumugam alias David, who hails from Puthu Colony at Thoppampatti near Mahalingapuram, was arrested for murdering his wife A. Karpagam (33).

According to the police, the couple got married 14 years ago and they have three children aged 12, 11 and nine. Arumugam, a wall painter, had been suspecting that Karpagam developed an extra marital affair with a man at her working place at Pollachi. He asked her to quit the affair. However, the woman allegedly wanted a divorce. He had been staying with his parents at Palladam for the past eight months following differences of opinion with his wife, the police said.

Arumugam came to Pollachi for painting works two weeks ago. Though his relatives advised Karpagam to continue to live with her husband, she stood firm on getting a divorce.

The police said Arumugam visited Karpagam on Saturday evening and reiterated his demand to live with him. As the woman told him again that she was not ready to live with him, he stabbed her with a knife multiple times. She died on the spot.

After being alerted by neighbours, the Mahalingapuram police rushed to the spot and took Arumugam into custody. He was arrested late on Saturday.

Oil warehouse gutted

An edible oil warehouse on Bharathiyar Road in Coimbatore was damaged in a fire late on Saturday. The Fire and Rescue Services said a warehouse attached to Venkatesha oil mill and departmental store on Bharathiyar Road, opposite the Government Polytechnic College for Women, was gutted around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Two fire tenders from Coimbatore south station were sent to the location. Fire brigades put out the flames in 20 minutes.