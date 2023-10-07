HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for murder in Salem

Police said the cause of the crime is suspected to be the fact that the victim had begun an affair with the accused person’s mother

October 07, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old young man was arrested in connection with a murder case on Saturday.

Early on Friday, October 6, 2023, residents of Karungalkadu near Vendanur found a man dead with stab injuries and alerted Konganapuram police. The police rushed to the spot, identified the deceased as R. Ramesh, and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police said the victim, was a 28-year-old resident of Sanniyasipatti near Vellalapatti who ran a lorry workshop at Sankagiri.

A police investigation revealed that C. Sasikumar (23), a resident of Makkanur near Edappadi who worked in Ramesh’s workshop, had killed Ramesh after Ramesh began an affair with Sasikumar’s mother. A special police team found Sasikumar hiding in Erode district, and on Friday evening, the police nabbed the accused. On Saturday, he was remanded to prison.

Related Topics

Salem / murder / police / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.