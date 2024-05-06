Makhna elephant found dead in Hosur forest division, electrocution suspected to be cause of death

May 06, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A male elephant was killed by electrocution, in a dry lake in Sandhanapalli panchayat, Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district.

The Makhna elephant was found dead, electrocuted by a low-lying power line, on the lake on poramboke land near the Noganur Reserve Forest. The elephant is suspected to have been killed on Sunday (May 5, 2024) night.

According to preliminary information shared by the district Wildlife Warden K. Karthikeyani, the elephant came into contact with a low-lying electricity line and was electrocuted. A post-mortem will be conducted as per the Elephant Death Audit Framework.

The lake generally has water in the monsoon season, and the low-lying EB line is not visible then. This summer the lake dried up, making the line visible, according to Ms. Karthikeyani. In locations all around this area, all low-lying lines were rectified in coordination with the T.N. Electricity Board, she said.