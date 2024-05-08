GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Makeshift canopy installed at Collectorate traffic signal in Erode

Published - May 08, 2024 05:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A temporary roof installed to shield motorists from the scorching sun at the Collectorate junction in Erode on Wednesday.

A temporary roof installed to shield motorists from the scorching sun at the Collectorate junction in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With temperatures in the district exceeding 44 degrees Celsius, a temporary canopy has been set up at the Collectorate junction traffic signal to provide relief to sweltering motorists.

The makeshift green mesh canopy was installed by the district police at the busy point on Perundurai Road to benefit two-wheelers and other motorists. “The canopy helps atleast 15 to 20 two-wheelers to beat the heat while waiting at the signal,” said a traffic policeman. The canopy, which will be installed at other busy junctions, will be in place till summer. The height has also been adjusted to accommodate heavy vehicles on the road, said the policeman.

A canopy was installed at the Namakkal – Salem Road Junction in Namakkal town and Collector S. Uma inspected it on Wednesday.

