Coimbatore

Main accused in Coimbatore gang rape surrenders

more-in

Manikandan and five others have been accused of gang raping a class XI student and assaulting her friend on November 26

Manikandan, of Seeranaickenpalayam, identified as the main accused in the gang-rape of a class XI girl in Coimbatore, surrendered before the Mahila Court-cum-Special Court for Children in Coimbatore on Tuesday afternoon.

Manikandan and five others have been accused of gang-raping the girl after assaulting her male friend outside a park in Seeranaickenpalayam in Coimbatore on November 26. The men had also allegedly photographed the acts. The incident took place when the girl and her 19-year-old friend came out from the park after celebrating her birthday around 8.30 p.m.

While four accused, T. Rahul, 21, R. Prakash, 22, S. Karthikeyan, 28, and S. Narayanamurthy, 30, from Seeranaickenpalayam were arrested on Sunday, Manikandan surrendered on Tuesday. The other accused Karthik aka ‘Puffs’ Karthi of Vadavalli is absconding.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
police
crime
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 2:32:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/main-accused-in-coimbatore-gang-rape-surrenders/article30148194.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY