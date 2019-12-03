Main accused in Coimbatore gang rape surrenders

Manikandan, of Seeranaickenpalayam, identified as the main accused in the gang-rape of a class XI girl in Coimbatore, surrendered before the Mahila Court-cum-Special Court for Children in Coimbatore on Tuesday afternoon.
Manikandan and five others have been accused of gang-raping the girl after assaulting her male friend outside a park in Seeranaickenpalayam in Coimbatore on November 26. The men had also allegedly photographed the acts. The incident took place when the girl and her 19-year-old friend came out from the park after celebrating her birthday around 8.30 p.m.
While four accused, T. Rahul, 21, R. Prakash, 22, S. Karthikeyan, 28, and S. Narayanamurthy, 30, from Seeranaickenpalayam were arrested on Sunday, Manikandan surrendered on Tuesday. The other accused Karthik aka ‘Puffs’ Karthi of Vadavalli is absconding.
