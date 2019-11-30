Class XII student gang-raped, her friend assaulted, in Coimbatore

A six-member group allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl, a class XII student, and filmed the act after assaulting her male friend in a suburb in Coimbatore. The shocking incident took place on November 26, when the girl and her friend were coming out from a park where they had celebrated her birthday.

While four of the accused, T. Rahul (21), R. Prakash (22), S. Karthikeyan (28) and S. Narayanamurthy (30) from Seeranaickenpalayam were arrested on Saturday, a special team is on the hunt for two others who allegedly took the lead in the act.

The alleged incident took place when the girl and her friend came out from a park in Ishwarya Nagar near Seeranaickenpalayam in Coimbatore around 8 p.m. on November 26. As they were about to leave the place, a six-member group waylaid them and allegedly assaulted the girl’s friend, aged 19. They then took the duo to an isolated place outside the park, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and filmed the act. According to the police, the six men also took off the clothes of the boy and video-graphed him.

After the incident, the girl reportedly went to the boy’s house and stayed there and returned home the next day. She narrated the ordeal to her mother, after which a complaint was lodged at the All Women Police Station (West) at R.S. Puram.

The accused were booked under Sections 5(u), 6, 9(g), 10, 13, 14 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Sections 354 and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code.

The four accused arrested on Saturday were produced before the Mahila Court and were remanded to judicial custody.

Investigating officer R. Prabhadevi told The Hindu that the survivor and her friend were not known to the accused.