HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lulu Group opens its first project in T.N.

June 15, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Industries, Investment and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa (fourth right), Chairman of Lulu Group M.A. Yusuff Ali (third right) and S. Pathy, Chairman and Managing Director of the Lakshmi Mills (second right) and Aditya Krishna Pathy, Deputy Managing Director of the Lakshmi Mills, (right) at the inauguration of Lulu Hypermarket in Coimbatore city on Wednesday.

Minister for Industries, Investment and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa (fourth right), Chairman of Lulu Group M.A. Yusuff Ali (third right) and S. Pathy, Chairman and Managing Director of the Lakshmi Mills (second right) and Aditya Krishna Pathy, Deputy Managing Director of the Lakshmi Mills, (right) at the inauguration of Lulu Hypermarket in Coimbatore city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Lulu Group, which has opened a hypermarket at the Lakshmi Mills premises in the city, is investing ₹3,000 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Spread over nearly 1.1 lakh sq.ft, the hypermarket here has several sections, including one for fresh food, a live kitchen, and sections for home appliances, electronics, beauty products, etc. “The fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy products are sourced directly from the farmlands of Tamil Nadu,” said a press release from the group.

Lulu Group Chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali told the media here on Wednesday, after the inauguration of the hypermarket, that the hypermarket was the first project of the group in Tamil Nadu. It has signed an MoU with the State government to invest ₹3,000 crore and will develop a Lulu mall in Chennai. It plans to set up food processing plants at Mettupalayam and Oddanchathram to cater to exports and supply to its outlets. It is also exploring the possibility to set up a rice mill in Thanjavur. The group will generate direct and indirect job opportunities to nearly 6,000 people in Tamil Nadu.

The group has 250 hypermarkets globally and there is a huge potential to export lot of products from the State, he said.

The press release added that an international logistics hub for the export of food products, is also planned in Tamil Nadu.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / investments

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.