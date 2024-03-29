GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Martial arts rally in Dharmpauri spreads awareness on voting, free and fair elections

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from about 600 students; it was organised as part of SVEEP activities in the constituency

March 29, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
A rally cum performance of traditional martial arts, to draw attention to voting as a democratic right, was organised as part of the SVEEP programme on Friday, March 29, 2024.  

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to create awareness took a novel form with martial arts entering the fray in Dharmapuri.  

A rally cum performance of traditional martial arts, to draw attention to voting as a democratic right, was organised as part of the SVEEP programme on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The event witnessed over 600 students rallying over 2.5 km performing martial arts, including silambattam. The rally commenced outside the Government Dharmpauri Medical College Hospital and culminated at the sports stadium complex, where hundreds of students performed cultural programmes to raise awareness on 100 per cent percent voting,.

The voter awareness programme organised under the aegis of SVEEP nodal officer and District Revenue Officer Paul Princely Rajkumar, witnessed enthusiastic participation by students from sports departments, Silambattam troupes and schools students.

At the sports stadium, students were administered with a pledge in support of free and fair elections and participation without fear or bias, in the presence of the general observer for the constituency, Aruna Rajoria.

General Elections 2024 / Tamil Nadu / voting / students

