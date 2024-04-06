GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Flying Squad seizes jewellery worth ₹15 crore in Krishnagiri

Officials said the persons transporting the jewellery said it was meant for showrooms in and around Hosur; however, they could not produce documents for all the jewellery they were transporting

April 06, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Krishnagiri 

The Hindu Bureau
Flying squad official seized the gold jewellery near Hosur in Krishnagiri district on Saturday, April 7, 2024

Flying squad official seized the gold jewellery near Hosur in Krishnagiri district on Saturday, April 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Flying squad officials seized jewellery worth ₹15 crore in Krishnagiri district on Saturday, April, 6, 2024.

Early on Saturday, flying squad officials engaged in vehicle checks at the Jujuvadi Checkpost near Hosur, stopped a van headed to Hosur from Bengaluru. When the officials checked the vehicle, they found jewellery worth ₹15 crore in 69 boxes. The passengers in the van claimed that the ornaments were being transported to jewellery shops in and around Hosur from Bengaluru, and produced documents for the jewels.

Officials who verified the documents found that there were papers only for 45 boxes of gold jewellery, while there were none for the remaining 24 boxes. The passengers of the van could not produce the documents for the 24 boxes. Following this, the officials seized the jewellery and handed it over to Hosur sub-collector R.A. Priyanga.

