Lok Sabha Polls | Dharmapuri Collector lures voters with betel nuts and leaves

April 09, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Dharmapuri Collector and Returning Officer K. Shanthi invited residents of Pilliyur panchayat to vote with the traditional Betel leaf and areca nut in Pennagaram in Dharmapuri.

Dharmapuri Collector and Returning Officer K. Shanthi invited residents of Pilliyur panchayat to vote with the traditional Betel leaf and areca nut in Pennagaram in Dharmapuri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector and the Returning Officer K. Shanthi held a traditional festival complete with betel nuts and leaves in a Pennagaram village with a view to increase voter participation for the coming elections. The event was organised as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) here.

Periyur Village of Pikkili panchayat in Pennagaram block, which struggled with a low voter turnout in the previous elections found itself participating in traditional dance forms to create awareness on cent per cent voter turnout. And the residents found themselves being invited at the hands of the Collector with areca nut and betel leaves.

Speaking to The Hindu, Nodal officer for SVEEP and the District Revenue Officer S.Paul Princely Rajkumar said, Collector Shanthi launched traditional festivities in the form of folk dance forms such as Kolattam, Kummiyattam, all leading up to the message of voting. Going a step further, Collector invited the 1800 voters of the village with betel leaves and areca nut - the traditional way of inviting a guest, as a mark of respect and summoning the residents of the village to vote.

